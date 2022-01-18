Munster Defence Coach the latest to announced end-of-season departure

Munster’s Defence Coach has become the latest high profile backroom team member to announce his departure at the end of the season.

After joining at the end of 2017, South African JP Ferreira has announced that he’ll be joining Johann van Grann’s management team at Bath next season.

Ferreira says that he and his family have thoroughly enjoyed their lives in Limerick, and remain focused on delivering success with this group this season.

Stephen Larkham will also leave Munster’s backroom team at the end of this season, but Graham Rowntree did renew his contract as Forwards Coach in recent weeks.