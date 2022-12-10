Mullinahone to play first ever Ladies Club football final in Croke Park today

Mullinahone are looking to be crowned All-Ireland champions this afternoon.

The Tipperary and Munster Intermediate champions travel to Croke Park to take on Longford Slashers in the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Ladies football final at 3pm.

The game will be the first ever Ladies Club football final to take place in Croke Park.

Slashers are the four in a row winning Longford champions but speaking ahead of the game, Mullinahone captain Jennifer Brett says they are just focusing on themselves today:

“That’s mot really what we are concentrating on now, we’ll worry about ourselves more so than worrying about them.

“We know they are going to be a strong fit, there’s no doubt about that but we’ve a lot of things that we play well with and will continue to play well with.

“We’re coming up to Croke Park, a new environment, a bigger pitch so we’ll have to keep that in mind as well.

“We won’t concentrate on it but we’ll definitely take a few pointers.”

