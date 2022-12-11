Mullinahone ladies manager credits Longford opponents following Croke Park defeat

It wasn’t to be for the Mullinahone ladies footballers in Croke Park yesterday.

The Tipperary and Munster intermediate ladies football champions were beaten by Longford Slashers in the All-Ireland Intermediate club final.

The Leinster champions ran out 4-11 to 2-08 winners, with Lorraine O’Shea scoring both goals for the Tipp side.

Speaking after the game, Mullinahone manager Mary O’Shea credited the strength of their opponents.

“We made a few mistakes in the first half and they capitalised on it, so we were on the backfoot then. They’re a very strong side; their movement on and off the ball is super, they’re some finishers as well.

“It was from two mistakes on our part that they scored one of those goals. Look, that’s football for you. We were the last two teams standing in the country, we were beaten by the better team on the day.”