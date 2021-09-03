Mullinahone enjoy growth in playing numbers to support third team for first time

Due to a number of societal factors, including a rising population in Ireland, a significant number of sports teams across a plethora of sports have been able to field more teams than at any other time in their history.

One such beneficiary is Mullinahone GAA club in south Tipperary. This year, for the first time, a third adult team in the club took to the field of play, taking on Marlfield in their first game in South Tipperary, in the Junior B competition.

The club’s flagship hurling team play in the Dan Breen Cup while the club’s first string football side operate in the county Intermediate championship and play Clonmel Og at 6pm in Fethard this Saturday evening.

Mullinahone club secretary Michael Walsh told Tipp FM Sport that it’s an historic year for their club and fielding a third team is a sign of the popularity of the sport in the parish:

“We sent out a third team for the first time in our club’s history and it’s great to see it. We’ve probably utilized every player in the club and in the parish that we could to get the three teams out and look it means everybody’s getting a game.

“It’s great at the moment and probably a follow on from the success of the Seamus O Riain last year. There’s the will there at the moment to play hurling and football. Success breeds that type of thinking and it was great (to field a third adult team), an historic night for Mullinahone.”