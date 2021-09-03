Moyne-Templetuohy overcome Annacarty in football championship opener

Moyne Templetuohy got the better of Eire Og Annacarty in the opening game of the Tipp Senior Football Championship last night at Boherlahan.

This Group Two opener was close and open in the first half with Moyne Templetuohy getting the better of the West Tipp side in the early stages and they held that lead to go in 0-7 to 0-5 up at half time.

A Moyne goal in the third quarter allowed Liam England’s charges some breathing room as they edged 1-10 to 0-8 up at the water break stage of the game.

The final quarter saw the Mid Tipp side extend their lead and run out 1-14 to 0-9 winners.

South Tipp sides Ballyporeen and Kilsheelan will have a big say in this group but Moyne Templetuohy are off to a pleasing start, having points on board going into the second round.