Nicole and Rachael feature in new book on women in sport

A Tipperary racing driver features in a new book called ‘Girls Play Too’.

Roscrea’s Nicole Drought is Ireland’s top female driver and appears in the book alongside the likes of Katie Taylor, Kellie Harrington and fellow Tipp woman Rachael Blackmore.

It’s the work of journalist Jacqui Hurley.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Nicole said she was thrilled when she heard she was to be included and hopes the book will inspire others to get involved in sports.

“It’s all to inspire the younger generation and to keep the girls within sport and it’s great to have motorsport involved there as well because I suppose it’s a minority sport – not even just for women – but just in general.”

“It’s nice to show younger girls that this is a sport they can get involved in as well and I can see already on social media – from Jacqui Hurley’s Instagram – that there’re loads of young girls and boys as well just trying to delve into the world of sport and that’s really cool to see that there’s a great engagement from the book as well.”