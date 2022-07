Monaghan’s Josh Moffett won the Stonethrowers Rally in Clonmel yesterday and with it claimed the National Rally Championship.

With co-driver Keith Moriarty from Limerick they steered their Hyundai i20 R5 to victory in the Tipperary Motor Club event – 1 minute 9.6 seconds clear of the VW Polo GTi R5 of Gareth McHale and Ger Conway.

David Guest and Jonathan McGrath rounded out the podium in their Ford Fiesta Rally 2.

Moffett has clinched the title with two rounds to spare.