High speed thrills this weekend in Tipperary

South Tipperary will see a huge influx of motorsport fans this weekend as both the Faugheen 50 Motorcycle Road Races and the Stonethrowers Rally take place.

Around 180 cars will be taking part in the Stonethrowers while the Faugheen 50 has attracted over 70 riders.

The Stonethrowers is on Sunday with the Rally Headquarters at the Talbot Hotel in Clonmel with the parc ferme in Powerstown Racecourse.

This years stages are based in the Fethard area.

The Faugheen 50 runs on Saturday and Sunday in the village near Carrick on Suir.

Practice starts at noon on Saturday with racing from 11 on Sunday.