Drought impresses at Donnington test

Tipperary’s Nicole Drought travelled to Donnington Park race circuit in the UK last week to test with the Focus Cup Championship.

Having met with the series organisers at the Autosport International show in Birmingham in January, Nicole received an invitation to test their car before the season starts.

As well as a number of prospective drivers, the car was also driven by some existing Focus Cup competitors on the day. Nicole found herself at home in the car straight away, and topped the timesheets at the end of the day.

Negotiations are now ongoing since for the Roscrea native to compete in the 2023 Focus Cup.

Nicole is back behind the wheel this weekend at Mondello Park as she returns to her Clio 172 for the opening two rounds of the Irish Rallycross Championship.