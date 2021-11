Cashel have maintained their good recent run of form in the Energia All Ireland Leagues.

They now lie fourth in Division 2A after beating Old Crescent in Limerick 40-19 yesterday afternoon.

Nenagh Ormond remain bottom of that division after suffering another heavy defeat however, losing 46-12 away to Ballymena.

In Division 2C, Clonmel’s game against Omagh Academicals was postponed due to Covid issues.