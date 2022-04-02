Mid Tipperary GAA awards recognised the hard work of players

The annual Mid Tipperary GAA awards took place last night in The Ragg with Tipperary county hurlers John McGrath and Denis Maher taking home the main awards on offer.

Thurles Sarsfields Denis Maher claimed the hurler of the year award with Loughmore’s John McGrath awarded the equivalent football prize for his outstanding performances last season.

Tipperary dual player Conor Cadell of JK Brackens won the young footballer of the year award while Sarsfields player Darragh Stakelum is the young hurler of the year after his side won the county U19 hurling title.

The Hall of Fame award went to Pat Cullen of Loughmore Castleiney for his service across the decades while the overall club of the year award went to Thurles Sarsfields.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport at last nights event, Mid Tipperary chair Joe O Sullivan says the division is doing a lot right to promote the games in the county.

“The division is doing a lot right, as we can see there in the county final last year, the Sars got off to a great start against Loughmore Castleiney and were ahead by 8 or 9 points, and we were all saying Sars were going to destroy Loughmore Castleiney, but then there was a quick turnaround, Loughmore started getting goals, and we all know it was a draw.

“Then Loughmore Castleiney in the replay then won that county final.

“There is other teams getting stronger.”