Mid & North Divisions get Senior club championships underway tonight

Senior club championship hurling returns to Tipperary tonight following the intercounty side’s exit from the All Ireland series at the weekend.

In the North division, there are two Round 1 games throwing in at 7pm, with Toomevara facing Silvermines in Templederry, and Ballina taking on Kilruane in Puckane.

In the Mid Championship, there are also two Preliminary Round games which throw in at 7.30pm.

They see newly promoted Gortnahoe-Glengoole host Clonakenny, and Upperchurch-Drombane host Thurles Sarsfields ‘B’ team.