“These men just never give up” – CCS Manager Brendan Ryan applauds team for Dr. Harty win

Cashel Community School had a historic win yesterday at the Dr. Harty Cup final in Semple Stadium.

They took on Thurles CBS, who came into the final looking for their ninth Harty Cup, and narrowly beat them 12 points to 11.

This is the first time in Cashel Community School’s history that it has ever won the Harty Cup.

Ben Currivan, joint team captain, told Tipp FM what it means to him and the team.

“Unbelievable for the boys, the excitement like. The work has been put in all year, and it’s really shown off, and they deserve this win today.

“We haven’t had it easy in any match, we’ve just grinded it out, and today was no different. Sure, look at the boys. They’re unbelievable, every single one of them. They’re some boys to go to war with, and I wouldn’t pick any other men.”

Meanwhile, manager Brendan Ryan came into the final knowing they had a tough challenge ahead and says he couldn’t be prouder of the team.

“It’s hard to believe. It’s just incredible. These men just never give up. We were up against class opposition. They needed a performing battle again in a bigger field and a brilliant surface. These boys rise to every challenge that’s put in front of them, and it took everything.

“It took a huge performance to just sneak over the line by a point, and that’s a credit to Thurles. On the day, our lads hurled incredibly well, but they needed to.

“Our boys are just incredible. There’s stuff in them, and it isn’t anything we done, there’s just character in them men. When their backs are to the wall, they just don’t fold.”