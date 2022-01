Clodagh McIntyre has been named the Tipperary Club Camogie Player of the Year for 2021.

The Lorrha club woman starred for her side as they won the County Junior B Championship in November.

McIntyre captained the side from midfield in their 1-12 to 2-8 victory over Moycarkey-Borris in the final.

Voting was done through a poll on Tipperary camogie’s Instagram page, with Drom-Inch duo Niamh Treacy and Caoimhe Bourke finishing as runners-up.