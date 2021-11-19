McGeever expects a Commercials and Loughmore county final cracker

Clonmel manager Charlie McGeever has been praising Loughmore-Castleiney ahead of Sunday’s county senior football final.

The sides meet in this year’s decider in Semple Stadium at 2.30pm in a repeat of last year’s final.

Clonmel are looking for three county titles in a row whilst Loughmore are looking for their first title since 2016.

Two years ago, Clonmel needed extra-time to defeat Loughmore in the county semi-final whilst a late Michael Quinlivan goal in last year’s final saw them to a one point victory over the mid-side.

Charlie McGeever expects a tough test from the mid side again this Sunday:

“They are some club, never beaten, never dead, never down, it’s in their DNA.

“Once you’ve had that test with Loughmore, if you do come through it then you’ve been well tested and hopefully the next day it’ll be another test.

“I tell you what, if the next game is anything like the last two games that we’ve played over the last two years it’ll be a cracker.”

