McCarthy joins Tipp team-mate O’Dwyer in signing new AFLW contract

Cahir’s Aisling McCarthy has agreed a new two-year deal with AFLW club West Coast Eagles.

The 25-year-old is entering her fourth year playing in Australia, and is currently rehabbing a knee injury with hopes of returning to play for the Tipperary ladies footballers later in the summer.

Her Coach at the West Coast Eagles, Daniel Pratt, described Aisling as one of their most consistent players on the park.

Tipp teammate Orla O’Dwyer has already signed a new contract with the Brisbane Lions for the new season, which begins in December.