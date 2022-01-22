McCarthy impresses despite Eagles third consecutive defeat

Aisling McCarthy’s West Coast Eagles were defeated in the AFLW this morning.

They lost out to the inform Adelaide Crows in Perth on a final score of 42-9.

However, the Tipperary ladies footballer starred once again for the Eagles, leading her team on disposals with 18.

Elsewhere, Orla O’Dwyer’s Brisbane Lions return to action in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The Lions had their game against the Bulldogs postponed last week due to Covid reasons but their round three game goes ahead.

They take on Carlton at 8.10am Irish time on Tuesday morning.