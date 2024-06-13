Mawdsley Puts Newport On The Map After More European Championship Success

Sharlene Mawdsley has finished the European Championships with a gold and silver medal after five lung-bursting races.

Last night, the Newport woman was part of the women’s 4×400 metre relay team that won a silver medal in Rome.

Although the team of Sophie Becker, Rhasidat Adeleke, Phil Healy and the Newport athlete ran a new national record, the women were pipped at the line by the Netherlands.

Speaking to Athletics Ireland after the race, Mawdsley says the support from home has been immense.

“The guys support me so much back home, everywhere in the country. The support we have is unreal. Stepping out on every track we go to, it actually feels like we’re at home. The Irish support is just second to none,” Mawdsley said.

“I felt every metre of that run today, my fifth run of the championships. But I got through it and I had the girls pushing me on and they all made sure I got to that start line today and I’m so grateful.”

There was a great atmosphere at O’Sullivan’s in the Freigh last night where Newport Athletics Club held a live viewing of that final.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Ann Fagan from Newport AC says Mawdsley has put Newport on the map.

“The last six days of the European Championships have just been unreal and last night just crowned everything. I mean, to see Ireland take a silver medal and nearly pip, the Dutch team with Sharlene running the anchor leg was just amazing,” Fagan told Fran Curry.

“Sharlene is just a superstar. She’s brilliant. She’s put herself on the world’s table for athletics, she’s put Newport on the map and just everybody will just buzzing. Last night it was just amazing.”