Mawdsley Prepares For Third Final At European Championships Tonight

All eyes will be on Sharlene Mawdsley’s anchor leg on the European Athletics Championships this evening.

The Newport AC woman will be competing in the women’s 4×400 metre final in Rome, her third showpiece race of the tournament.

Mawdsley topped her heat yesterday along with teammates Sophie Becker, Phil Healy and Lauren Cadden, however, Ireland’s fastest woman, Rhasidat Adeleke, is also expected to join the starting roster.

Speaking to Athletics Ireland, she says they are aiming for top of the leaderboard again tonight.

“Pretty good teams there behind us. So hopefully we can be on the top of the leaderboard tomorrow. That would be something special,” Mawdsley said.

Mawdsley and the team take to the track for a 8:05pm start-time tonight.