Mawdsley Powers Ireland Into Women’s 4x400m Final In Rome

Sharlene Mawdsley is through to another final at the the European Athletics Championships in Rome.

The Newport AC woman was part of the women’s 4x400m relay team that won their heat in a time of 3 minutes, 24 point 81 seconds this morning along with Sophie Becker, Phil Healy and Lauren Cadden.

She was not due to run in the event but after Kelly McGrory withdrew during the warm-up, she was drafted in to run the anchor leg.

The final will take place tomorrow evening.

Mawdsley was initially a replacement because she ran in the women’s 400 metre final last night, coming in 8th place in that showpiece race.

Speaking to Athletics Ireland after today’s race, she said she was able to keep her nerve after being a last minute substitute.

“Today I had to step up. I’ve never been in the position where I’ve been the sub and had to like step up at last minute. But that’s what subs are for,” Mawdsley said.

“I ran the inside line. I think the girls all started to panic ahead of me and I just stayed relaxed and composed. And everything worked out in our favour.

“I had said to the girls going in, if we could come in the top three, it would be great. I wanted to conserve something. I felt really, really comfortable. And we have ended up in another European final.”