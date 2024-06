The National Senior Track and Field Championships begin later today at Morton Stadium in Dublin.

Newport’s Sharlene Mawdsley and Olympic teammate Phil Healy are likely to be among the starters for the women’s 200 metres, with the final pencilled in for 2.25pm.

Later in the day, Mawdsley might also run in her main event, the 400m women’s heat which hits the track at 3:25pm.

Elsewhere, Sarah Lavin bids for another title in the 100 metres hurdles.