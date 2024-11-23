LISTEN
Premier Play with Davin Toomey

Premier Play with Davin Toomey

LISTEN LIVE
advertisement

Massive tipp involvement in Irelands biggest greyhound race

Date:

Share:

Sport

The biggest greyhound race in the country takes place tonight, with massive Tipperary involvement.

The Irish Greyhound Deby final gets underway in Shelbourne at 21.24pm, with four of the six dogs involved in the race being trained in the Premier County.

- Advertisement -

Callaway Knegare (PRON Kenny-gar) is trained by Owen McKenna in New Inn whilst ‘Singalong Dolly’ is trained in Cappawhite by Pat Buckley.

Meanwhile, Golden based trainer Graham Holland has ‘Cheap Sandwiches’ and the odds-on favourite ‘Bockos Diamond’ in the race as he goes in search of a fourth ever Derby victory.

Speaking on last night’s Across The Line, analyst Barry Drake says ‘Bockos Diamond’ could make history:

“Going on recent performances if ‘Bockos Diamond’ can show his true colours once again on Saturday night he could be crowned one of the greatest ever Derby champions.

“He has a spectacular track record, equalled the track record last Saturday night and has 15 wins from 16 career outings, he’s only tasted defeat once.”

advertisement

Latest News

News

Public urged to reach out as Gambling awareness week comes...

As Gambling Awareness Week nears its end on the 24th , the public...
News

Taoiseach Simon Harris canvassed in Tipperary recently

The Taoiseach paid a quick visit to Tipperary last night. Simon Harris was canvassing...
News

Tipp locals warned to watch out for fallen trees

Locals are being warning to be wary of floods and fallen trees this...
News

Storm Bert bearing down on Ireland

The rain warnings for neighbouring counties Cork and Galway have been upgraded to...
advertisement

Catch-Up

Across The Line

LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, November 22nd 2024

Listen back to Friday November 22nd 2024's edition of Across The Line as...
Ar An Lá Seo

Ar An Lá Seo 22-11-24

Fáilte ar ais chuig eagrán nua de Ar An Lá Seo ar an...
Tipp Today

General Election Debate 22/11/24

Today's candidates are Fianna Fail Cllr Imelda Goldsboro, Labour Cllr Michael Chicken Brennan...
advertisement

Follow us

Make sure to keep up to date and follow us on all platforms

Download Our App

Useful Links

© 2024 Tipp FM. All Rights Reserved.