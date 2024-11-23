Massive tipp involvement in Irelands biggest greyhound race

The biggest greyhound race in the country takes place tonight, with massive Tipperary involvement.

The Irish Greyhound Deby final gets underway in Shelbourne at 21.24pm, with four of the six dogs involved in the race being trained in the Premier County.

- Advertisement -

Callaway Knegare (PRON Kenny-gar) is trained by Owen McKenna in New Inn whilst ‘Singalong Dolly’ is trained in Cappawhite by Pat Buckley.

Meanwhile, Golden based trainer Graham Holland has ‘Cheap Sandwiches’ and the odds-on favourite ‘Bockos Diamond’ in the race as he goes in search of a fourth ever Derby victory.

Speaking on last night’s Across The Line, analyst Barry Drake says ‘Bockos Diamond’ could make history:

“Going on recent performances if ‘Bockos Diamond’ can show his true colours once again on Saturday night he could be crowned one of the greatest ever Derby champions.

“He has a spectacular track record, equalled the track record last Saturday night and has 15 wins from 16 career outings, he’s only tasted defeat once.”