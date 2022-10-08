A massive day of knockout hurling lays ahead in the Premier County.

Places in this year’s Premier Intermediate hurling final are up for grabs this afternoon.

North rivals Burgess and Roscrea go head-to-head in Nenagh at 3.30pm in the first of this year’s semi-finals.

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Michael Scroope Insurances Ltd. and Scroope Wealth management Kickham street, Nenagh.

The other semi-final throws in fifteen minutes later at 4pm in Cashel and sees St. Mary’s taking on Gortnahoe-Glengoole.

Elsewhere, two relegation finals take place today.

In the senior grade, the losers of Éire Óg Annacarty and Templederry Kenyons will be relegated.

They meet in Holycross at 3pm.

The premier intermediate relegation final takes place in Templetuohy at 3.30pm and sees Carrick Swan taking on Kiladangan.