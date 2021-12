There was plenty of local success at today’s race meeting on the all-weather track in Dundalk.

The feature – the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Race – went to Doitforandrew for Killenaule trainer Andy Slattery and teenage apprentice jockey, Jake Coen, from nearby Fethard.

The preceding race at 2.10 went to 14/1 shot Ajax Tavern for Cloughjordan trainer Denis Hogan.

Then the 3.40 went to Theriverrunsdeep for Tipp Town trainer Séamus O’Donnell.