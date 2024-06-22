Lorrha looking for Strong Start at Senior level against Three In-a-row seeking Nenagh

Lorrha Dorrha will be looking to begin life at the senior level with a victory this evening.

The newly promoted side are facing reigning champions Nenagh Eire Óg in the North Tipperary Senior hurling quarter finals tonight at 7pm in Cloughjordan.

Lorrha were surprise winners of the County Premier Intermediate title last year and are now on the hunt for a North title they haven’t won since 1989.

Speaking on this week’s Extra Time, analyst Liam Hogan says Lorrha have been on an uphill trajectory for the last few years.

“The last two years have been fantastic for the Lorrha club after the disappointment of going down against Burgess three years ago. They’re on the crest of a wave, they’re going very, very well. They they won’t fear going in against Nenagh.”