Long awaited 2020 Munster Senior and Intermediate camogie finals this weekend

The long awaited 2020 Munster senior camogie final and the 2020 Intermediate final both take place this weekend

The day has finally arrived for Thurles Sarsfields camogie team.

After being postponed over a year ago, they contest the 2020 Munster Intermediate camogie final this afternoon.

The Tipp side travel to Mallow to take on Waterford champions Gailltír at 2.30pm.

The winners of today’s game will progress to the All-Ireland series.

Thurles player Katie McCormack has been assessing the challenge that the Waterford side will pose.

“Ya well Gailltír would be well known, they’re Intermediate club All Ireland champions since 2019, they beat St Rynagh’s with a last second goal in the All Ireland final in 2019, so they’re a team that know how to win and a team that suffered losses as well.

“You know they lost the All Ireland final the year before – now they’ve changed a lot in the last four years, they’re a much younger team now this year.”

Elsewhere, the county junior A camogie final takes place in The Ragg today.

Boherlahan-Dualla take on Moneygall, with throw-in at 12 noon.

In the senior ranks, Drom-Inch, who retained their county title last weekend aginst Clonoulty-Rossmore, take on Inagh-Kilnamona of Clare tomorrow afternoon (Sunday).

The action gets underway in Killeedy, Co. Limerick at 12.30, with a place in the All-Ireland series the prize for the winner.