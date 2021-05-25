LISTEN – J.K. Brackens – A Campervan in Carden’s Wild Domain

Clubs across Tipperary are doing all they can to stay afloat with fundraising now more important than ever and one ambitious Mid Tipp club have embarked on a novel fundraising idea to ensure the foundations are set for the next number of years.

J. K. Brackens serves the combined parishes of Clonmore, Killea and Templemore and the club have now launched a limited draw for a 5 berth Camper Van. This Adria Sun Living S 75 SL is suitable for families, couples or friends to travel but the only way to secure this camper is to purchase one of the 7995 tickets available from winacamper.ie.

The prize will be won by August 31st and all profits raised will help enhance the Mid Tipp club facilities which includes floodlighting for Pairc Shíleáín in Templemore and drainage works to the club grounds in Clonmore.

Club secretary Aoife Percy invited Tipp FMs Stephen Gleeson to the launch and you can hear audio below relating to the launch and other GAA related topics from J.K. Brackens manager Eamonn Corcoran, Tipp hurler Paddy Cadell, Offaly chair and RTE pundit Michael Duignan, club chairperson Tadhg Sheedy, county board chair Joe Kennedy, committee member Ronan Loughnane as well as Tipp hurling manager Liam Sheedy.

Click on the J.K. Brackens soundcloud link below to listen

