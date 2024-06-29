LISTEN BACK: Tipperary vs Kilkenny preview – Across The Line – June 29th 2024

Listen back to Friday June 29th 2024’s edition of Across The Line as Stephen Gleeson looks ahead to the weekend of sport in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– We discuss the All Ireland minor hurling final with manager James Woodlock sharing his thoughts,

– We hear from PJ Maxwell who was vice captain in 1976 when Tipperary last beat Kilkenny in an All Ireland minor final

– All Ireland winning Captain Seamus Callanan previews the game

– Barry Drake gives the run down on the weekends greyhound action.

