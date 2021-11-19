LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, Friday November 19th, 2021

Listen back to Friday’s addition of Across The Line with Shane Brophy.

In this week’s episode Shane is joined by John McNamara, Pat Healy and Shane Stapleton to preview this weekend’s county football finals.

Geraldine Kinane and Aaron Ryan preview Saturday’s Tipperary senior camogie final whilst Tipperary senior hurling selector Tommy Dunne joins Shane to talk about the upcoming Miller Shield.

As always, Shane is also joined by Barry Drake for a round up of Greyhound Racing locally and nationally.

Listen below: