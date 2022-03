Listen back to Friday March 10th, 2022’s edition of Across The Line with Shane Brophy.

Here’s what’s covered on this week’s show:

– Paul Fitzgerald previews Tipperary vs Cavan in the National Football League.

– Bill Mullaney and Geraldine Kinane look ahead to the weekend’s camogie.

– Muiris Walsh talks GAA and other sporting headlines.

– And the show concludes with Talking Dogs with Barry Drake.

Listen below: