LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, Friday April 29th, 2022

Listen Back to Friday April 29th 2022’s edition of Across The Line with Shane Brophy.
On this week’s show:
– Hear from David Power and Paul Fitzgerald ahead of Tipperary vs Waterford in the Munster SFC
– Bill Mullaney talks Tipperary vs Clare
– Brendan Cummins on Tipp’s Under 20 win over Cork.
– Tipperary minor Ladies Football manager Derry Peters ahead of Sunday’s Munster final vs Cork.
– Nenagh Ormond’s John Long and Clonmel’s Joe Winston talk ahead of a huge weekend of rugby
– Talking Dogs with Barry Drake.
Listen below: