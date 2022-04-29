LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, Friday April 29th, 2022

Listen Back to Friday April 29th 2022’s edition of Across The Line with Shane Brophy.

On this week’s show:

– Hear from David Power and Paul Fitzgerald ahead of Tipperary vs Waterford in the Munster SFC

– Bill Mullaney talks Tipperary vs Clare

– Brendan Cummins on Tipp’s Under 20 win over Cork.

– Tipperary minor Ladies Football manager Derry Peters ahead of Sunday’s Munster final vs Cork.

– Nenagh Ormond’s John Long and Clonmel’s Joe Winston talk ahead of a huge weekend of rugby

– Talking Dogs with Barry Drake.

Listen below: