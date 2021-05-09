Liam Sheedy reacts to Tipperary’s draw with Limerick

It finished all-square in the Gaelic Grounds last night as Tipperary and Limerick played out a draw in the National Hurling League.

With a full-time score of 20-points each, the points were shared.

Jason Forde scored 14 of Tipperary’s points in the result which halted Limerick’s 13 game winning streak.

Liam Sheedy gave his assessment to Tipp FM after the game:

“It was probably a game of four quarters.

“Limerick had by far the better start and went 6-3 up but we probably got a handle on it after that and I thought the second quarter was better, we came back into the game.

“The third quarter was probably our best quarter, we picked off some lovely scores and there was some good movement.

“When we went 19-14 up, I probably felt that if we got another point or two we could have maybe pushed on and closed out the game but full credit to Limerick they brought on some top class players, they probably got a grip on things in the middle of the park.

“We might have ran out of a little bit of juice and as I said, a draw is the result so I would probably say two quarters each, fair result.”