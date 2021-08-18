Liam Cahill the clear front runner for Tipp job

There’s a clear favourite to be the next Tipperary senior hurling manager.

Current Waterford manager Liam Cahill is the bookmakers favourite to lead the Premier next season, following Liam Sheedy’s departure on Monday morning.

The Ballingarry native has managed Tipperary, and plenty of the current panel, when he was manager of Tipp’s minor All-Ireland winning side in 2016, along with All-Ireland victories at the Under-20 and Under 21 grades in 2018 and 2019.

Former Tipperary hurler Paddy Stapleton says Cahill has the CV for the role:

He said “Although there are other candidates like Darragh Egan, Eoin Kelly and Tommy Dunne, Liam has gone to Waterford and given them an instant bounce so you would be remiss to look past Liam Cahill”.

County board chairman Joe Kennedy says they will try their best in finding replacements for the current vacancies: