Late Laois goal hands Tipperary defeat in National League

Tipperary’s Ladies Football team suffered defeat in the Ladies National League Division 2 this afternoon.

Peter Creedon’s side were beaten by Laois in Heywood Community School on a full-time score of 2-8 to 2-6.

The Premier led 2-3 to 1-3 at half-time, thanks to early goals from Ciara English and Anna Rose Kennedy.

However, a goal from Laois with five minutes to go saw them take the lead and the victory.

The defeat makes it two losses from Tipp’s opening two league games.

Peter Creedon’s side will take on Clare in Semple Stadium in their final group game on Sunday March 6th,