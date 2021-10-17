Last semi-final spots to be decided today in Tipperary hurling championships

Thurles Sarsfields and Loughmore-Castleiney booked their places in the Tipperary senior hurling championship semi-finals yesterday.

Thurles were 2-19 to 1-14 winners over Clonoulty-Rossmore in yesterday’s quarter-final whilst Loughmore beat Kilruane MacDonaghs 4-15 to 0-21 in their last-eight tie.

Tipperary forward John McGrath racked up four goals and five points in the first half alone in Semple Stadium.

Today, county champions Kiladangan take on Upperchurch-Drombane, with the last semi-final spot up for grabs.

Throw-in is at 2pm in Semple Stadium and we’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Denis O’Reilly, Premier Meats, the Mall, Thurles.

In the Seamus O’Riain today, two more teams will join Cashel King Cormacs and Killenaule in the semi-finals.

Both remaining quarter-finals throw-in this afternoon and see Thurles Sarsfields B taking on St. Mary’s in Cashel at 1 whilst a half an hour later Templederry take on last year’s Intermediate champions Gortnahoe-Glengoole in Templetuohy.

Meanwhile, in the intermediate hurling championship, Kilsheelan-Kilcash and Moyne/Templetuohy will find out who joins them in the final four today.

The first quarter-finals of the day throws-in at half-past-1 in Templemore and sees Moneygall going up against Ballingarry.

Meanwhile at half-past-3, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams meet Drom-Inch B, with the last semi-final spot up for grabs.