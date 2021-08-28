Last chance saloon for Tipperary in relegation final today

It’s D-Day for Tipperary Ladies Footballers, as they have their last chance at retaining their senior status this afternoon.

Declan Carr’s side face Tyrone in Kinnegad at 2pm in the relegation final.

Australian Rules star Aisling McCarthy makes her first start of the season for the Premier, as she replaces Orla O’Dwyer in midfield, who along with Roisin Howard will be unavailable for today’s game due to tomorrow’s camogie semi-final.

Tipp’s season has been marred with injuries to key players such as Aishling Moloney and Emma Morrissey but manager Declan Carr says victory today would transform the year:

“Honestly, for the girls and for the management team I have to say who’ve put in a massive effort, it would transform the year because as I’ve alluded to before, there won’t be any excuses from us, it just has been a tough year on the girls.

“I just think a win would be a just reward and I’ve no doubt Tyrone are saying the same thing.

“The girls have put in a massive effort and the results haven’t reflected what they have put in so if we could pull it off today, it’d be a massive boost for the county and for football in general within the county.”