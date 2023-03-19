“Our lads are trying” – David Power reflects on defeat to Offaly at Semple Stadium

Yesterday’s league loss to Offaly has shown what areas Tipperary needs improvement in, according to the Tipp’s senior football manager.

David Power was reacting to the 7-point defeat to Faithful County in Semple Stadium yesterday afternoon, where the full-time score was 2-14 to 13 points.

The Premier have now been relegated to Division 4 for next year’s National Football League.

However, the Tipp manager says despite the team playing well, the game against Offaly highlighted where refinements need to be made.

“I think, really looking at it, the last five minutes of the first half and the last couple of minutes of the second half has cost us. We conceded three points just before halftime, and no way should we be conceding three points, and then, obviously, we conceded the two late goals. Look, they are things that we are going to have to work on and really improve on. We’ll say, from a work-rate point of view and from an application point of view. Our lads are trying, and they are really giving us their all. I suppose we’re just not getting much luck either, which is really hard to take.”