Knee injury the reason for John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer’s exclusion from Tipperary panel

John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer suffered a setback with a knee problem earlier this month, which has forced his exclusion from the Tipperary Hurling panel at the moment.

Senior Manager Colm Bonnar clarified the situation on Across The Line last night, but it remains unclear when the Killenaule clubman may be in contention to return.

‘Bubbles’ was one of the most notable names missing from the panel, which was named earlier this week.

But Colm Bonnar says that injury is the reason:

“Who wouldn’t like to have John on their panel?

“I’ve been talking to John since December and he’s having trouble with his knee and we got it scanned.

“It just developed, he tried the knee again out in early January in a challenge match and it was a lot worse than he thought.

“We are back to square one where we need to work on it again and get to what’s causing the issue, what’s causing the pain.

“There’s no one ever ruled out and someone who has the skill level that Bubbles has and the experience that he has, it would be foolish to rule any player of that caliber out.”