Kinane believes Croke Park an incentive ahead of Tipp’s League Camogie semi-final

The incentive to play in Croke Park should be a driving force for Tipp in this weekend’s League Camogie semi-final, according to former Tipp player Geraldine Kinane.

The Premier women take on All-Ireland Champions Kilkenny in the final four this Sunday at Nowlan Park, after an impressive win over Offaly at the weekend.

The League Camogie final will be played in Croke Park on Sunday week, with spectators also in attendance as it’s one of the Government’s pilot test events.

Geraldine Kinane told Ronan Quirke on Extra Time that a Croke Park appearance would be a rare thrill for these players:

“For years, only the All Ireland final would ever be in Croke Park and I suppose Tipp haven’t been back there since 2006. Maybe Mary Ryan is the only one that would have togged out there.

“Other than that, just the League final has been there the last few years. So you have the disappointment of the League final last year, I was speaking to a few of the girls, they were gutted because it was going to be in Croke Park.

“And that hit me as well, that it’s a big thing to miss out on that. So that’s definitely a carrot as well.”

Geraldine was speaking to Ronan on Extra Time last night, and her interview can be found in the player below from the 42.00 minute mark.