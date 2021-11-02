Kilsheelan Kilcash reach first ever Intermediate Hurling Final

The South side were impressive in their 12 point win over Moneygall in Sunday’s semi-final.

Kilsheelan Kilcash now face Moyne Templetuohy in the decider on Saturday 13th.

Liam Hogan from the Nenagh Guardian and Midland Tribune was impressed by the likes of Paul Maher, Bill Maher, Mark Stokes, Martin Gibbs, Mark Kehoe and Emmet Butler.

Speaking on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM Liam said the inter-county experience of some of the players stands to them.

“They’re a very, very young team and despite the inclement weather with heavy rain at times during the game Kilsheelan really played very, very well.

“They’re touch, their ability to move off the ball and create space – they really did impress.

“Kilsheelan is a team that has had a lot of players wearing the blue and gold of Tipperary and with that comes a bit of pace.”

Liam was speaking on Extra Time here on Tipp FM last night, where there was a bumper review of the weekend's club GAA action.