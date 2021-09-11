Kilruane MacDonaghs make it two wins from two in Tipperary county hurling championship

Kilruane MacDonagh’s made it two from two in the county senior hurling championship last night.

That’s after they beat Borrisileigh in Semple Stadium last night on a final score of 2-24 to 2-21.

Former Tipperary hurler Seamus Hennessy impressed for the magpies, scoring 1-3 from play.

Kilruane manager Liam O’Kelly spoke to Tipp FM after the final whistle:

“Well I don’t know what it was like inside the white lines but outside the white lines for me it was unreal.

“The buzz there tonight was fantastic, we came here tonight with a mission and we delivered tonight.

“All I can say is they’re a fantastic group of players, we had forty lads there tonight looking for a place on the team.

“We got two or three injuries and I can’t say enough about the character of the team, it was fantastic tonight.

“It was an outstanding performance from start to finish.”