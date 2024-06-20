Kilruane looking for Redemption against Templederry in North Championship tonight

Kilruane MacDonaghs will be looking end their losing streak as they face Templederry tonight.

The second quarter final of the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior hurling championship takes place tonight in Dolla GAA Pitch tonight at 7pm.

Key player Niall O’Meara is expected to be fit for the 2022 county champions.

Speaking on this week’s Extra Time, analyst Liam Hogan says this year Kilruane will be looking for redemption.

“I’d say they can’t wait for 2024 to start because 2023 was a disappointing season for them. They lost all their championship games in the county and in North Tipp.

Last night, Kiladangan claimed victory over Borrisoleigh in the first game of the competition.

The final score there was Borrisoleigh 1-16 Kiladangan 0-25