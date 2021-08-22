Killenaule and Clonoulty Rossmore secure divisional hurling titles

Full Time: Killenaule 1-20 : Mullinahone 2-14

Killenaule are the South Senior Hurling Champions after the Seamus O’Riain side overcame local rivals Mullinahone by three points after a pulsating south senior final in Clonmel last evening.

A first half goal from John O’Dwyer gave Killenaule a 5 point half time advantage but it could have been more had Killenaule capitalised on two goal scoring opportunities as the first half neared an end.

Second half goals from Mullinahone’s Martin Kehoe and Jack Shelly reduced the deficit to just three but Killanaule always had enough in the end to secure a hard fought three point victory.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport after the game, Killenaule manager Kenneth Browne admitted to be slightly concerned when the deficit had been reduced to three points but he had sufficient faith in his defence to see the game out:

“A slight little touch but I had faith in our backs, they were very dogged today, they really nailed down their spots for the next day I think.

“In saying that, all over the field I thought we were very dominant for long periods and that’s what we are striving for, to put us on the front foot going forward.”

Clonoulty Rossmore are West senior hurling champions.

That’s after they beat Cashel King Cormacs last night on a full-time score of 1-21 to 2-13.

In the West intermediate final, Cappawhite beat Golden after extra time on a full time score of 1-25 to 27.

Meanwhile, the mid Intermediate hurling final saw Moyne/Templetouhy beat Boherahan Dualla 3-18 to 1-8.