Killenaule have made it to the final of the Under 21B Tournament.

The semi-final took place in Castleiney earlier and saw Killenaule beat Burgess on a final scoreline of 14 points to 1-9 in extra time.

Tonight, the county U21A hurling tournament champions will be crowned.

Mid-champions Thurles Sarsfields meet South champions Mullinahone in the decider at 7.30pm in Clonoulty.

All proceeds from today’s games will go to the Dillon Quirke Foundation.