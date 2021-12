Killavilla United are the 2021 NT&DL Premier Division champions.

The Roscrea side were crowned champions yesterday, with three games to spare.

Despite not having a game over the weekend, they won the title on Sunday as second placed Clodiagh Rangers dropped points, making Killavilla’s lead at the top of the table unreachable.

Clodiagh were beaten 2-1 at home by defending champions Nenagh Celtic on Sunday, meaning Killavilla are the new champions.