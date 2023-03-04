Kilkenny’s St. Kieran’s defeat Cashel Community School in Croke Cup semi-final in Birr

Cashel Community School’s dream hurling campaign came to an end at the hands of kingpins St Kieran’s College in the semi-finals of the Croke Cup this afternoon. The Harty Cup champions were beaten by the Kilkenny school 3-13 to 2-9 in Birr, with Kieran’s pulling clear in the last 10 minutes. Ronan Connolly of Cashel King Cormacs top scored for Cashel with 1-6 while Bobby Power of Boherlahan-Dualla was the only other scorer for the Tipp school with 1-3. Donagh Murphy of Mount Leinster Rangers, a grand-nephew of Tipperary great Len Gaynor, was among the three goal scorers for St Kieran’s College. Cashel Manager Brendan Ryan says despite the defeat he is so proud of the team.

“It was a tough challenge today against quality opposition. We started great, but we just had that lull in the middle of the first half and the quality side punished us with three goals. Lesser men would’ve slipped away at that stage but we came in and regrouped at halftime and went at them again. We had it down to three but couldn’t get it down to two. Every time we got it to three, they brought it back to four. Regardless of what happened today, we wanted to win that game but we’re not going to judge them boys on a few mistakes today. They have given us an unbelievable year and we are so, so proud of them. And we are so thankful to their clubs and their families for the support hat they have given.”