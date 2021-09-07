Kennedy: Field narrowing for Tipp hurling manager post

The news that the search for Tipperary’s next senior hurling manager is apparently down to a two horse race between Brendan Cummins and William Maher is not surprising.

That’s according to Tipp FM hurling analyst JJ Kennedy.

Cummins has recently worked as a coach with the Kerry senior hurling team.

Maher on the other hand, has coached the Premier to minor and under 21 All-Ireland titles.

Speaking on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM JJ Kennedy said the number of possible replacements for Liam Sheedy has been dwindling rapidly.

“Brendan Cummins has been spoken about I suppose for the Under 20 job but then things expanded a bit from that and he was joining Willie Maher in the contest for the top job.”

“But it doesn’t surprise me – sure look everybody else is going for other counties so your field is narrowing very, very quickly.