“We just need to come out fighting” – Tipp captain expects response against Kerry

Tipperary senior football captain Conor Sweeney says the team needs to come out fighting against Kerry tomorrow.

The sides meet in Semple Stadium at 7pm with a place in this year’s Munster final up for grabs.

Tipperary have not beaten Kerry in the football championship since 1928, and last played The Kingdom in 2016’s Munster football final, losing out by ten points.

Speaking at AIB’s launch of the football championship, Conor Sweeney said he’s hoping for a performance from his side:

“When your backs are to the wall you find out a lot about lads, and our backs are definitely to the wall. We just need to come out fighting, come out with a good attitude. I’ve no doubt we’ll give it our all, like we always do.

“Hopefully we can just put in a massive performance. Over the four games in the League, we just haven’t got that. We haven’t got a 70 minute performance. Even when we beat Wicklow, we still kind of fell over the line.

“We just want to be in the game for as long as possible, to give ourselves a chance. And that’s all you need in a game like that is a small chance. And if we do that, we’ll be extremely happy.”

