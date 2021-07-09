Joy for McGeever but heartbreak for Mawdsley

Tipperary’s latest Olympian says the lack of crowds at the Tokyo games won’t take away from the experience of competing there later in the month.

Ballina 20-year-old Finn McGeever forms part of the Irish quartet for the 4x200m Freestyle Relay, and he’ll fly out to Japan on Sunday.

This year’s Olympics will take place while Tokyo is under a Covid-19 State of Emergency, and it’s possible that crowds will be banned from events.

Finn expects to relish the experience however, and has thanked everybody for their well wishes in recent days.

“I’m getting loads of texts from friends & family and people I haven’t spoken to in ages so it’s really nice.”

“I can’t really meet up – I’m terrified of catching Covid after being through all of this so I can’t really meet up with anyone in person. There’s been tonnes f texts and I’d like to thank all of them as well. They’ve been brilliant.”

There was disappointment for Tipperary athlete Sharlene Mawdsley who wasn’t included in the 4×400 mixed relay team for Tokyo.

This is despite the Newport runner being part of the quartet that secured qualification for the games.