John Nallen joins Rachael Blackmore in being honoured at HRI awards

Race horse trainer John Nallen joined Rachael Blackmore in collecting a gong at last night’s Horse Racing Ireland Awards.

John was awarded the Point-to-Point Award at the annual celebration, after two horses which started with him at that level went on to big wins earlier this year.

Minella Indo won the Cheltenham Gold Cup, while Minella Times was first past the post at the Aintree Grand National.

The jockey for that Aintree success, Rachael Blackmore, had already been announced as recipient of the Irish Racing Hero Award.

She became a household name earlier this year by becoming the first woman to be crowned Cheltenham’s leading jockey.

The 10 winners of the 19th annual HRI Awards are:

Contribution to the Industry Award: Dr Jennifer Pugh

Irish Racing Hero Award: Rachael Blackmore

Horse of the Year Award: Honeysuckle

Emerging Talent Award: Dylan Browne McMonagle

National Hunt Award: Henry de Bromhead

National Hunt Achievement Award: Paul Hennessy

Point-to-Point Award: John Nallen

Flat Award: Colin Keane

Flat Achievement Award: Ado McGuinness

Ride of the Year: Darragh O’Keeffe